Man shot in back while taking out trash in Logan Square

Police officer surveys the house where a 46-year-old man was shot while taking out his trash. Tyler LaRiviere/Sun-Times

A man was shot in the back while taking out his trash early Tuesday in the Logan Square neighborhood on the North Side.

The 46-year-old man was taking out his trash in an alley when he heard shots and felt pain about 2:35 a.m. in the 1700 block of North Talman.

The man told police he did not see where the shooters came from.

He is in serious condition at Illinois Masonic Medical Center with a gunshot wound to the back, police said.

No one was in custody as Area North detectives investigate.