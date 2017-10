Man shot in back while walking in Austin

A man was seriously wounded in a shooting Thursday afternoon in the West Side Austin neighborhood.

The 19-year-old victim was walking in the 700 block of North Lamon Avenue at 12:16 p.m. when someone approached and fired shots, according to Chicago Police.

He was shot in the back and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in serious condition, police said.

The suspect took off in a silver car after the shooting, police said.