Man shot in basement in South Austin

Police on the scene in the first block of North Lorel Avenue | Tyler LaRiviere

A man was shot Monday night in the basement of a building in the South Austin neighborhood on the West Side.

About 11:41 p.m., the man, 26, was sitting in the basement of a building in the first block of North Lorel Avenue when another male opened the door and fired shots, Chicago police said.

The man was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition with gunshot wounds to his chest and neck, police said. No one is in custody.

Area North detectives are investigating.