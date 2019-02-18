Man shot in both legs in Calumet Heights drive-by attack

A man suffered gunshot wounds to both his legs during a drive-by shooting Monday night in the Calumet Heights neighborhood on the South Side.

The 26-year-old was walking about 10:10 p.m. in the 9000 block of South Dante when shots were fired from a passing black vehicle, according to Chicago police.

He was struck in both legs and taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where his condition was stabilized, police said.

Area South detectives are investigating the shooting.