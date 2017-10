Man shot in both legs in South Chicago

A man was wounded early Saturday in a South Chicago neighborhood shooting on the South Side.

The 26-year-old was shot in both legs at 3:51 a.m. in the 8100 block of South Crandon, according to Chicago Police. He was possibly sitting in a vehicle at the time.

His condition was stabilized at Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn police said. Officers were unable to interview the victim.