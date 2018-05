Man shot in Brainerd

A 29-year-old man was shot early Sunday in the South Side Brainerd neighborhood.

About 12:25 a.m., the man was sitting in a parked vehicle in the 900 block of West 94th Street when someone fired shots, Chicago Police said.

He was struck in the neck and back and was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, police said. His condition was not released.

Area South detectives were investigating.