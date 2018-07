Man shot in Bronzeville

A man was shot Saturday evening in the Bronzeville neighborhood on the South Side.

The 20-year-old was standing on the sidewalk when he heard shots and felt pain at 7:02 p.m. in the 4300 block of South Cottage Grove, according to Chicago Police.

He was struck in the groin and took himself to Mercy Hospital where his condition was stabilized, police said. He did not see where the shots came from.

Area Central detectives were investigating.