Man shot in Burnside

A man was shot Wednesday in the 8900 block of South Cottage Grove. | Google Earth

A man was wounded Wednesday evening in a South Side Burnside neighborhood shooting.

The 19-year-old was walking down the street about 7 p.m. when he heard shots from a vehicle in the 8900 block of South Cottage Grove, Chicago police said.

He was shot in the left side of his neck, police said. He showed up at Trinity Hospital, where he was in good condition.