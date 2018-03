Man shot in buttocks, gets phone stolen during Grand Crossing armed robbery

A man was shot in the buttocks Wednesday evening when an armed robber stole his cell phone in the South Side Grand Crossing neighborhood.

The 37-year-old was walking about 6 p.m. when someone came up to him in the 7300 block of South Drexel, demanded his property then shot him in the rear end, according to Chicago Police.

The man was treated at Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was in good condition, police said.