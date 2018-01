Man shot in buttocks in Belmont Gardens

A man was shot in his buttocks early Monday in the Belmont Gardens neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

The 24-year-old was walking on the sidewalk about 12:05 a.m. in the 4000 block of West Oakdale when he heard shots and felt pain, according to Chicago Police.

He suffered a gunshot wound to his buttocks and was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where his condition stabilized, police said.

No one was in custody as Area North detectives investigated the shooting.