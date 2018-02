Man shot in buttocks in West Rogers Park

A man was shot in his buttocks Friday evening in the West Rogers Park neighborhood on the North Side.

The 24-year-old was struck by a bullet at 7:03 p.m. in the 6600 block of North Ridge, according to Chicago Police.

He was taken to St. Francis Hospital in Evanston, where he was being treated for a gunshot wound to his buttocks, police said.