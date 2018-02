Man shot and killed in Chatham

Police investigate the shooting of a man Monday morning in the 8000 block of South Michigan Avenue. Tyler LaRiviere/Sun-Times

A man was shot and killed Sunday night in the Chatham neighborhood on the South Side.

The man, 58, was shot in the neck, stomach and back while walking about 10:50 p.m in the 8000 block of S. Michigan, according to Chicago Police.

He was taken to Stroger Hospital in serious condition and was pronounced dead, police said.

No one is in custody as Area South detectives investigate.