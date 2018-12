Man shot in chest in West Garfield Park

A man was wounded in a shooting Sunday morning in the West Garfield Park neighborhood on the South Side.

The 25-year-old was shot in his chest about 11:15 a.m. in the 500 block of North Ridgeway Avenue, according to Chicago police.

He was in serious condition at Mount Sinai Hospital, police said.

The circumstances of the shooting weren’t immediately known.

Area North detectives were investigating.