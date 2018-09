Man shot in chest while sitting on front porch in Brainerd

A man was wounded in a shooting Saturday night in the Brainerd neighborhood on the South Side.

The 26-year-old was sitting on a front porch when he was shot in his chest at 7:47 p.m. in the 8900 block of South Marshfield Avenue, according to Chicago police.

He was taken to Christ Medical Center where he was in critical condition, police said.

He told police he did not know where the shots came from.

Area South detectives were investigating.