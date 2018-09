Man shot inside Douglas Park

A man was shot Thursday night at Douglas Park in the Lawndale neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

About 11 p.m., a 30-year-old man was lying in some grass in the 1400 block of South Sacramento Drive when he heard gunfireĀ and realized he’d been hit in the shin, according to Chicago police.

He crossed the park and walked into Mount Sinai Hospital, police said. His condition had stabilized.