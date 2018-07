Man shot in drive-by attack in Gresham

A man was shot Thursday morning in the Gresham neighborhood on the South Side.

The 24-year-old was standing on the sidewalk with a group of people when a blue Chevrolet car drove by and a male inside fired shots at 4:12 a.m. in the 7500 block of South Peoria, according to Chicago Police.

The man was shot in the foot and was taken to Saint Bernard Hospital where he was in good condition, police said.

Area South detectives were investigating.