Man shot in East Chatham

A man was shot late Monday in the East Chatham neighborhood on the South Side.

The 29-year-old told investigators that he was walking about 11:50 p.m. in the 8000 block of South Ingleside when someone in a blue Buick fired shots, striking him in the left leg, according to Chicago Police.

He later showed up at Jackson Park Hospital, where his condition was stabilized, police said.