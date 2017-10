Man shot in East Garfield Park

A man was shot early Sunday in the East Garfield Park neighborhood on the West Side.

The 28-year-old was standing on the sidewalk at 2:47 a.m. in the 300 block of South Sacramento when someone walked up to him and fired shots, according to Chicago Police.

He was shot in the left shoulder and showed up at Mount Sinai Hospital, but later walked out, police said.