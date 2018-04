Man shot in East Garfield Park

A 28-year-old man was shot Saturday night in the East Garfield Park neighborhood.

The man was traveling in a vehicle about 10:10 p.m. in the 600 block of North Homan Avenue when someone in a dark-colored car fired shots, Chicago Police said.

He was shot in the left arm, police said. The man showed up at Stroger Hospital, where his condition was stabilized.