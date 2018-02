Man shot in East Garfield Park drives himself to hospital

An 18-year-old man was shot Saturday night in the East Garfield Park neighborhood on the West Side.

The man was sitting in a parked vehicle about 10:30 p.m. in the 3100 block of West Carroll Ave when someone from a green Jeep fired shots at him, hitting him the left hand and grazing the left side of his body, Chicago Police said.

The victim drove himself about a mile north to Norwegian American Hospital, where he was in good condition, according to police.

No one was in custody for the shooting.