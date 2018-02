Man shot in Englewood

A 33-year-old man was shot early Saturday in the Englewood neighborhood on the South Side.

The 33-year-old was shot in the ankle about 4:40 a.m. in the 1200 block of West 60th Street, according to Chicago Police. He was uncooperative with investigators and would not provide additional information about the shooting.

The man was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition, police said.