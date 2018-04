Man shot in Englewood

A man was wounded in a shooting Tuesday evening in the South Side Englewood neighborhood.

The 28-year-old was shot in the leg about 6:45 p.m. in the 7100 block of South Princeton, according to Chicago Police. The circumstances of the shooting weren’t immediately known.

He was taken to St. Bernard Hospital in good condition, police said.

Area South detectives were investigating the shooting.