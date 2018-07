Man shot in Englewood

A 26-year-old man was critically wounded in a shooting Sunday evening in the 6400 block of South Morgan. | Google

A man was critically wounded in a shooting Sunday evening in the Englewood neighborhood on the South Side.

The 26-year-old was shot in the left leg about 5:25 p.m. in the 6400 block of South Morgan, according to preliminary information from Chicago Police.

He was taken to St. Bernard Hospital in critical condition, police said.

Area South detectives were investigating the shooting.