Man shot in Englewood

A man was wounded in a shooting Thursday night in the Englewood neighborhood on the South Side.

The 22-year-old was shot in his buttocks about 8:55 p.m. near the intersection of West Marquette Road and South Emerald Avenue, according to Chicago police.

He was taken to St. Bernard’s Hospital where his condition was stabilized, police said.

He was refusing to give police any information about the shooting, police said.

Area South detectives were investigating.