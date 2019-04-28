Man shot in Englewood

A man was wounded Sunday in a shooting in Englewood on the South Side.

The 18-year-old was in the 600 block of West 61st Street at 11:57 a.m. when someone fired shots, striking him twice in the buttocks, Chicago police said.

He was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center where his condition was stabilized, police said.

Area South detectives are investigating.