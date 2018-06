Man shot in Englewood shows up at St. Bernard Hospital, 1 being questioned

A 25-year-old man was shot Monday afternoon in the Englewood neighborhood on the South Side.

He was took himself to St. Bernard Hospital after being shot in the chest about 4:12 p.m. in the 6800 block of South Throop, according to Chicago Police. He was listed in serious condition.

Area South detectives were questioning a person of interest in connection with the shooting.