Man shot in face during fight in West Rogers Park

A man was shot in the face during a fight early Monday in the West Rogers Park neighborhood on the North Side.

The 24-year-old was involved in a fight about 2:15 a.m. at a home in the 6100 block of North Claremont when another male pulled out a handgun and shot him in the face, according to Chicago Police.

He was taken to Saint Francis Hospital in Evanston, where his condition stabilized, police said.

No one was in custody as Area North detectives investigated the shooting.