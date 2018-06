Man shot in face in Altgeld Gardens

A man was shot Tuesday in the 13000 block of South Evans. | Google Earth

A man was wounded Tuesday night in a Far South Side Altgeld Gardens shooting.

The 22-year-old was walking about 10:15 p.m. when two people came up to him in the 13000 block of South Evans and shot him in the face, Chicago Police said.

His condition stabilized at Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn.