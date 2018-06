Man shot in face in Lawndale

A man was shot Friday in the 1500 block of South Kedvale. | Google Earth

A man was shot in the face Friday night in the Southwest Side Lawndale neighborhood.

The 33-year-old was sitting in a parked car at 9:34 p.m. when someone took out a handgun and opened fire in the 1500 block of South Kedvale, Chicago Police said.

His condition stabilized at Mount Sinai Hospital.