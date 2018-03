Man shot in face in Little Village

A person was shot in the face Sunday morning in the Little Village neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

The male, of unknown age, was shot about 6:12 a.m. in the 2500 block of South Saint Louis Ave., Chicago Police said.

He was shot in the left side of the face and taken to Mount Sinai in critical condition, police said.

The shooter drove away from the scene in a black SUV, police said.

Area Central detectives were investigating.