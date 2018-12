Man shot in face, neck while sitting in vehicle in West Englewood

A man was critically wounded in a shooting early Saturday in the West Englewood neighborhood on the South Side.

The 30-year-old was sitting in a parked vehicle when someone in a white truck fired shots about 1:10 a.m. in the 2000 block of West 67th Place, according to Chicago police.

He was shot in his face and his neck and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was in critical condition, police said.

Area South detectives were investigating.