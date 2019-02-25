Man shot in face while sitting inside East Side business

A man was shot in the face Monday afternoon as he sat inside a business in the East Side neighborhood on the Far South Side.

About 2:30 p.m., the 22-year-old was sitting inside the business in the 10500 block of South Ewing when the masked shooter walked up and fired shots through a window, according to Chicago police.

The man was rushed to Trinity Hospital, where his condition was stabilized, police said. He was being transferred to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn.

The shooter is described as a male wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and a face mask, police said.

Area South detectives are investigating.