Man shot in Fifth City neighborhood

A 25-year-old man was shot Saturday night in the Fifth City neighborhood on the West Side.

About 10:55 p.m., the man was walking on a sidewalk in the 3300 block of West Monroe Street when someone shot him in the arm, Chicago Police said.

A relative drove him to Stroger Hospital, where he was in good condition, police said.

Area North detectives were investigating the shooting.