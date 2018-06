Man shot in foot in East Garfield Park

A man was shot Thursday in the 700 block of North Lawndale. | Google Earth

A man was shot Thursday evening in the East Garfield Park neighborhood on the West Side.

The 21-year-old shot in the foot about 7:15 p.m. when someone walked up to him in the 700 block of North Lawndale, opened fire and ran away, according to Chicago Police.

He was in good condition at West Suburban Medical Center in Oak Park.