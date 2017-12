Man shot in foot in Little Village drive-by attack

A drive-by attack early Sunday left a man wounded in the Little Village neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

The 23-year-old was standing on a sidewalk about 4:20 a.m. when a white minivan drove by in the 2700 block of West 23rd Place and someone inside opened fire, according to Chicago Police.

He was shot in the right foot and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was listed in good condition, police said.