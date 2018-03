Man shot in Gage Park

A man was wounded in a shooting Sunday morning in the Gage Park neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

The 21-year-old was shot in the abdomen at 6:47 a.m. in the 5300 block of South Talman, according to preliminary information from Chicago Police.

He was being transferred in an unknown condition to Mount Sinai Hospital after initially showing up at Holy Cross Hospital, police said.

No further information was immediately made available.