Man shot in Gage Park

A man was shot Saturday night in the Gage Park neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

About 10:40 p.m., the 28-year-old was walking on a sidewalk in the 2400 block of West 56th Street when someone in a passing red car shot him, Chicago Police said.

The man was struck in his legs and back, and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where his condition stabilized, police said.

Area Central detectives were investigating the shooting.