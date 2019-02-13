Man shot in Grand Crossing
A man was wounded in a shooting Wednesday evening in the Grand Crossing neighborhood on the South Side.
The 20-year-old was shot in the back at 7:36 p.m. in the 7400 block of South Dorchester, according to preliminary information from Chicago police.
He was taken to Stroger Hospital, where his condition was stabilized, police said.
Area Central detectives are investigating.