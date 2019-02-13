Our Pledge To You

News

02/13/2019, 09:37pm

Man shot in Grand Crossing

Casing file edit 2

Sun-Times file photo

By Sun-Times Wire
email

A man was wounded in a shooting Wednesday evening in the Grand Crossing neighborhood on the South Side.

The 20-year-old was shot in the back at 7:36 p.m. in the 7400 block of South Dorchester, according to preliminary information from Chicago police.

He was taken to Stroger Hospital, where his condition was stabilized, police said.

Area Central detectives are investigating.

Sun-Times Wire

Currently Trending