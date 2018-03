Man shot in Gresham

Police investigate the scene of a shooting Tuesday night in Gresham | Justin Jackson/Sun-Times

A man was shot Tuesday night in the Gresham neighborhood on the South Side.

The 51-year-old man was walking with a group of people when he heard shots about 11:30 p.m. in the 8800 block of S. Parnell, Chicago Police said.

He tried to run away but was shot in the leg, police said.

He was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in good condition, police said.

Area South detectives were investigating.