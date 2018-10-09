Man shot in Gresham

A man was shot Monday night in the Gresham neighborhood on the South Side.

The 49-year-old was walking down the street when he heard shots and felt pain at 8:33 p.m. in the 7900 block of South Emerald, according to Chicago police.

He was shot in his left side and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where his condition was stabilized, police said.

He told police he thought the shots were fired from a gold colored vehicle that drove by, police said.

Area South detectives were investigating.