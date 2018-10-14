Man shot in Gresham

A man was wounded in a shooting Sunday morning in the South Side Gresham neighborhood.

About 8:35 a.m., the 24-year-old was in his vehicle in the 8600 block of South Ashland when someone shot him multiple times, according to Chicago police. He told investigators the shooter was wearing a long brown coat.

The man was taken to Little Company of Mary Hospital, where his condition was stabilized, police said. He was being transferred to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn.

Area South detectives were investigating.