On-duty gas station employee arrested after shooting man in Gresham

An officer climbs down a ladder provided by the fire department after searching the roof of Oglesby Elementary School Monday morning in the 7600 block of South Halsted Street. | Tyler LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Police arrested a gas station employee after he shot a man and fled early Monday in the South Side Gresham neighborhood.

About 1:30 a.m., a 26-year-old man was arguing with an employee outside a gas station when he was shot in the 7600 block of South Halsted, Chicago Police said. He was taken University of Chicago Medical Center with a gunshot wound to his leg. His condition had stabilized.

The gas station employee ran from the scene but was taken in to custody, police said.

At the scene of the shooting, police searched up and down the block for evidence. The empty lot behind a Falcoln Fuel gas station was taped off. Police searched in trash cans and under cars.

The fire department brought a ladder, which police used to search the roof of the Oglesby Elementary School at 7646 S. Green St.

Area South detectives were investigating the shooting.