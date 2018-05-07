Police arrested a gas station employee after he shot a man and fled early Monday in the South Side Gresham neighborhood.

About 1:30 a.m., a 26-year-old man was arguing with an employee outside a gas station when he was shot in the 7600 block of South Halsted, Chicago Police said. He was taken University of Chicago Medical Center with a gunshot wound to his leg. His condition had stabilized.

The gas station employee ran from the scene but was taken in to custody, police said.

Officers search for a weapon under a car parked at a gas station near the scene of a person shot, Monday morning, in the 7600 block of South Halsted Street. | Tyler LaRiviere/Sun-Times

At the scene of the shooting, police searched up and down the block for evidence. The empty lot behind a Falcoln Fuel gas station was taped off. Police searched in trash cans and under cars.

The fire department brought a ladder, which police used to search the roof of the Oglesby Elementary School at 7646 S. Green St.

Area South detectives were investigating the shooting.

A police officer searches a weapon in a recycling bin near the scene of a person shot, Monday morning, in the 7600 block of South Halsted Street. | Tyler LaRiviere/Sun-Times