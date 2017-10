Man shot in hand during Englewood armed robbery

A man was shot Sunday afternoon during an Englewood neighborhood armed robbery on the South Side.

The 27-year-old was walking down the street at 2:56 p.m. when someone came up to him in the 6200 block of South Ada, took out a gun and demanded his property, according to Chicago Police.

He was shot in the right hand and later showed up at St. Bernard Hospital, police said. He was in good condition.