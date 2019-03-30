Man shot in hand in Lawndale

A man was shot in the hand Saturday night in the Lawndale neighborhood on the West Side.

The man’s hand was hit about 8:15 p.m. in the 3000 block of West Lexington Street, Chicago police said. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was in good condition.

This shooting followed another that happened just minutes before in Lawndale. Police said they are investigating them separately at this time.

Area North detectives were investigating.