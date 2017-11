Man shot in hand on Near West Side

A man was shot Sunday morning on the Near West Side.

The 26-year-old man was shot in the right hand in the 2400 block of West Taylor Street at 10:09 a.m., according to Chicago Police.

He was taken to a hospital, where his condition was stabilized, police said.

A police source said the wound might have been self-inflicted.

A person of interest is being questioned, police said. Area North detectives are investigating.