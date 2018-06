Man shot in hand while driving in Woodlawn

The 1600 block of East 67th Street in the Woodlawn neighborhood. | Google

A man was wounded in a shooting Monday afternoon in the South Side Woodlawn neighborhood.

The 29-year-old was driving a vehicle west in the 1600 block of East 67th Street when a small, black SUV pulled up and two people got out and opened fire, according to Chicago Police.

The man suffered a gunshot wound to the hand and drove himself to University of Chicago Medical Center, where his condition stabilized, police said.

Area Central detectives were investigating the shooting.