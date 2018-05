Man shot in head, critically wounded in Morgan Park

A man was shot in the head Thursday in the 11400 block of South Laflin. | Google Earth

A man was critically wounded Thursday evening in a Far South Side Morgan Park shooting.

The 21-year-old was driving about 8:55 p.m. when another car pulled up next to him in the 11400 block of South Laflin, and someone inside opened fire, Chicago Police said.

He was struck in the head, and was in critical condition at Christ Medical center in Oak Lawn.