Man shot in head in Avondale

A man was shot in the head at 12:09 a.m. on April 11 in the 3100 block of West Belmont Avenue | Google Streetview

A man was shot in the head early Wednesday in the Avondale neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

The 34-year-old man was inside a residence when he was shot in the head at 12:09 a.m. in the 3100 block of West Belmont Avenue, Chicago Police said.

He may have been shot by an acquaintance who was in the residence with him, police said.

He was taken to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center in critical condition, police said. Area North detectives were investigating.