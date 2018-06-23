Man shot in head, killed in Englewood

A man was fatally shot in the head Saturday evening in the Englewood neighborhood on the South Side.

The 40-year-old was shot at 6:13 p.m. in the 5500 block of South Shields, according to Chicago Police.

Witnesses told police that the man was walking down the street when a black or gray SUV drove by and a passenger in the front seat fired five to six shots, striking him once in the head, police said. The SUV droff off southbound on Shields.

The man was taken to the University of Chicago Hospital in critical condition and was later pronounced dead, police said.