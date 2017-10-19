Man shot in head in Grand Crossing

A man was shot in the head and critically wounded Thursday evening in the South Side Grand Crossing neighborhood.

He was shot about 4:45 p.m. in the 1600 block of East 68th, according to Chicago Police. His exact age was unknown, but he was believed to be in his 20s.

He was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where he was listed in critical condition, police said.

Police initially reported the shooting in the 1600 block of West 68th Street.

Area Central detectives were investigating the shooting.